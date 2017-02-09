Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R race car teased

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R race car Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet has given us our first look at its new GT4-spec race car based on the sixth-generation Camaro. The turnkey racer is called the Camaro GT4.R and is most closely related to the Camaro ZL1 road car.

It’s being developed by long-time Chevy motorsport partner Pratt & Miller and will replace the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28.R racer in events like the Pirelli World Challenge as well as IMSA’s Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge. It will also be eligible for global GT4 competition.

The race car ditches the ZL1’s supercharged V-8 in favor of a naturally-aspirated unit still displacing 6.2 liters. The engine features dry-sump lubrication and is mated to a 6-speed, paddle-shifted Xtrac sequential transmission.

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Convertible Enlarge Photo

Other upgrades include an Xtrac limited-slip differential, adjustable Ohlins coil-overs, 6-piston Brembo monoblock calipers on the front axle, and an aggressive downforce package.

Chevy hasn’t confirmed a reveal date but says the car is coming soon.

GT4 competition has seen a surge in popularity in recent years due to the growing number of affordable options open to up-and-coming racers as well as hobbyists. Many of the major automakers are getting in on the action. There are now GT4-spec race cars from automakers based on the Aston Martin Vantage, Ford Mustang, McLaren 570S and Porsche Cayman. And soon we’ll be able to add the BMW M4, Mercedes-AMG GT and the Chevy Camaro to that list.