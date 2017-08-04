New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Electric cars were very much in their infancy in 2009 when Nissan first lifted the covers off the Leaf.

The automaker is now just weeks away from unveiling a redesigned Leaf and currently demand for electric cars has never been higher.

For example, Tesla has 455,000 reservations for its Model 3 which has just entered production, and the company says the number of reservations is increasing at the rate of 1,800 per day!

Given the demand for electric cars, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Autocar is reporting Nissan will use the redesigned Leaf’s platform for additional cars.

The next model is likely to be an SUV—a concept of which could be unveiled as early as this year. Autocar reports that Nissan renewed its trademark for the Terra name this week, a name used in 2012 for a compact SUV concept powered by a fuel cell. Perhaps in production guise, the Terra will be a compact SUV sharing its underpinnings with the redesigned Leaf.

Those underpinnings should include enough battery capacity for a range somewhere between 200 and 250 miles. It should also include electronic driver aids including a self-parking feature and a partial self-driving feature for highways.

The reveal of the redesigned Nissan Leaf will take place on September 6. Photos of the car have already surfaced, though.