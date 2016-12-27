Report: Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan in the works

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is working on the next generation of its compact car range, with the first model to arrive to be a redesigned A-Class hatchback. We’re expecting the new hatch to make its debut in late 2017 or early the following year.

According to a report, Mercedes sees room for a second sedan in its compact car range. The automaker already sells the CLA but Autocar reports that an A-Class sedan is brewing. Interestingly, the British publication claims the new sedan will be positioned above the CLA but below the C-Class. (Think of it as a roomier but less sporty alternative to the CLA.)

Mercedes is yet to make mention of plans for another compact sedan but Autocar’s sources suggest the car could be in showrooms before the end of 2018. Production is tipped to take place at the new plant in Mexico where Mercedes will produce compact cars alongside models from Infiniti. If accurate, it means the A-Class sedan should be sold in the United States. Other production locations are said to be plants in China and Hungary.

Underpinning Mercedes’ next-generation compacts will be an updated version of the current MFA (Modular Front-drive Architecture) platform. Referred to as MFA2, the updated platform will bring weight savings plus greater capacity for alternative drivetrains. A stretched version of this platform will underpin the next B-Class, a new SUV rumored to be called the GLB, and, most likely, the A-Class sedan.

Rivals will include the Acura ILX, Audi A3 and Mercedes’ own CLA. BMW has also just launched a 1-Series sedan, though this is exclusive to the Chinese market. There are rumors Cadillac is also planning a compact sedan, one with rear-wheel drive.