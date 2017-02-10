2018 Hyundai Accent teased ahead of 2017 Canadian auto show

Feb 10, 2017
Viknesh

The 2017 Canadian auto show in Toronto is just a week out and one of the world premieres will be the 2018 Hyundai Accent.

Its debut follows this week’s unveiling of the 2018 Elantra GT at the 2017 Chicago auto show and signals the Korean automaker’s determination to revamp its compact lineup.

The fifth-generation model is expected to once again be offered in sedan and hatchback body styles. And from the teaser it appears that the car will be adopting the handsome look of the larger Elantra, including almost identical treatments for the lights and grille.

Under the hood of the 2018 Accent, we expect an inline-4 matching or exceeding the 137 horsepower of the outgoing model’s 1.6-liter mill. The engine should drive the front wheels only and be available with a manual or automatic transmission.

Stay tuned for the reveal at the Canadian auto show which starts February 16.

