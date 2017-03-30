Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Alleged photo of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited – Image via JL Wrangler Forums Enlarge Photo

A redesigned Jeep Wrangler will be unveiled later this year, but a photo alleged to depict the vehicle, in four-door Wrangler Unlimited form, has surfaced online.

The photo was posted on JL Wrangler Forums, whose sources claim it’s legit.

If accurate, the photo shows that the redesigned Wrangler will feature an almost identical body to the current model but with a flatter hood and more aerodynamically-shaped grille. It also looks like the window surrounds will be more recessed.

A second photo posted on the forum suggests that the redesigned Wrangler will feature a removable roof and doors, plus a roll cage at roughly the same position as on current Wrangler. The second photo also reveals taillights similar to those on the Jeep Renegade.

Overall, the details shown here are in line with what rumors of the redesigned Wrangler have suggested, not to mention our own spy shots of prototypes.

Both a redesigned Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited are due to be revealed late this year. A debut during November's 2017 Los Angeles auto show is a strong possibility. The vehicles will reach showrooms as 2018 models.

Production will be handled at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ plant in Toledo, Ohio. And in late 2019, Jeep will add a pickup bodystyle to the range.