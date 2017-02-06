Ford Mustang Boss 302, Super Bowl LI ads, Volvo XC40: Car News Headlines

Feb 6, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Enlarge Photo

Ford may have just hinted at a new generation of the Mustang Boss 302. The hint comes in a form of an Easter egg tucked away in a press photo for the updated 2018 Mustang.

If you missed Sunday’s Super Bowl LI, we have a recap of all the automotive ads that screened during the game. There’s even an ad from Toyota that was only showed to viewers in California.

Volvo’s upcoming compact SUV, the XC40, has been spied. The vehicle is one of three new compact cars the Swedish brand will be launching in the coming years.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Is Ford hinting at new Mustang Boss 302 in this press shot?

Here are the car ads from Super Bowl LI

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots

Now's the time to buy winter tires

Ford Mustang Bullitt set for return?

The original biofuel for motor vehicles: Wood (and why we don't use it today)

Wagon body style added to 2017 Opel Insignia range

If Trump axes NAFTA, new car prices could go up

New Mercedes-AMG G-Class variant to be a Landaulet

Strong demand for Opel Ampera-e in Norway moves up launch date

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Wagon body style added to 2017 Opel Insignia range Wagon body style added to 2017 Opel Insignia range
Ford Mustang Bullitt set for return? Ford Mustang Bullitt set for return?
Is Ford hinting at new Mustang Boss 302 in this press shot? Is Ford hinting at new Mustang Boss 302 in this press shot?
2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots 2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.