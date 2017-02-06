Ford Mustang Boss 302, Super Bowl LI ads, Volvo XC40: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford may have just hinted at a new generation of the Mustang Boss 302. The hint comes in a form of an Easter egg tucked away in a press photo for the updated 2018 Mustang.

If you missed Sunday’s Super Bowl LI, we have a recap of all the automotive ads that screened during the game. There’s even an ad from Toyota that was only showed to viewers in California.

Volvo’s upcoming compact SUV, the XC40, has been spied. The vehicle is one of three new compact cars the Swedish brand will be launching in the coming years.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

