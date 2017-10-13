Rinspeed imagines plug-and-play chassis with Snap concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Rinspeed Snap concept debuting at 2018 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

Swiss automotive think tank Rinspeed is returning to the Consumer Electronics Show next year with a concept that demonstrates a possible future where the chassis and body of a car can go their separate ways. The result is that cars could also offer meaningful immobile use.

Rinspeed’s Snap concept, which will debut at the 2018 CES next January, exists in a world where instead of owning a complete car, an individual could simply own the body. This body could then double as a small office, lounge or even a place to sleep.

A trip across town would require a request to a self-driving chassis which would connect with the body and then transport it to the owner’s destination. We could imagine selecting a sporty or off-road-capable chassis for the weekend and something efficient for the weekly commute.

There are benefits to the environment, too. Instead of having to scrap the whole car once the mechanicals get worn out or become obsolete, in the case of the Snap only the chassis would need to be scrapped. Or better yet, the chassis could be refurbished and enhanced with the latest technologies. Meanwhile, the body could remain in use for decades.

Rinspeed is constantly trying to predict the automotive landscape of the future. In recent years the company has bet big on self-driving technology, and concepts like the Oasis, XchangE, Budii and Etos have been the result. As you may have already surmised, Rinspeed’s concepts aren’t intended for production. Instead, they are developed in partnership with automotive suppliers which use them as promotional tools for future products and technologies.

We look forward to learning more about the Rinspeed Snap concept at the 2018 CES. The show runs from January 7-12.