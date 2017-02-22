2018 Hyundai Elantra Touring (i30 Tourer) revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai’s latest Elantra has already spawned sedan and hatchback body styles. At next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show, the Korean automaker will add a wagon to the range.

Hyundai is yet to confirm whether the vehicle will be sold in the United States, though if it ends up here expect it to be called an Elantra Touring. The last Elantra Touring bowed out of the market after the 2012 model year.

In other markets it will be known as an i30 Tourer and go up against affordable compact wagons such as the Ford Focus Wagon, Opel Astra Sports Tourer and Volkswagen Golf SportWagen. The overall length is 180.5 inches and with the rear seats folded storage space is a maximum 58.2 cubic feet.

2018 Hyundai Elantra Touring (i30 Tourer) Enlarge Photo

Mechanically, it’s virtually identical to the i30 hatchback which is headed to the U.S. as the redesigned Elantra GT. Depending on the market, buyers will be able to opt from a selection of gasoline and diesel engines ranging from a turbocharged 1.0-liter inline-3 with 118 horsepower to a turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 with 138 hp.

Premium elements include LED headlights, a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, and numerous electronic driver aids including automatic emergency braking, driver alertness warning, lane keep assist and pedestrian detection.

Hopefully we’ll have more details on Hyundai’s U.S. plans for the handsome wagon once the Geneva auto show opens its doors on March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.