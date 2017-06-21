Fiat Chrysler renews Cuda trademark

Jun 21, 2017
Follow Viknesh

1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible

1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible

Enlarge Photo

Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles about to resurrect the Cuda name for a modern-day muscle car?

The folks at Allpar noticed that FCA renewed its trademark for “Cuda” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 16. It follows the renewal by FCA of the trademark for “Barracuda” in 2015.

Before you get too excited, recall that automakers routinely renew trademarks with such filings in order to prevent other firms from using the names. Then again, we’re getting awfully close to the end of production of the current Dodge Challenger. The last we heard, the replacement will arrive for the 2020 model year.

There's mounting speculation that FCA is planning two models to succeed the Dodge Challenger. One is expected to be a direct replacement keeping the Challenger name, while the other is thought to be a lighter, smaller convertible model called a Barracuda or Cuda.

Whatever the outcome, expect the next generation of Dodge’s rear-wheel-drive muscle cars to use the brilliant Giorgio platform developed by Alfa Romeo. Worryingly, the switch to the new platform might coincide with a switch to downsized engines.

Talk of the Barracuda’s return dates back to even before Plymouth's demise at the start of century. The rumors never really got serious until Dodge rolled out its Challenger-based Barracuda concept at the 2007 SEMA show.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

More of the 2019 Audi A8 revealed in new teasers More of the 2019 Audi A8 revealed in new teasers
2018 Lincoln Navigator priced from $73,250 2018 Lincoln Navigator priced from $73,250
2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots and video 2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots and video
This is the letter Dodge sent to dealers explaining the Demon allocation process This is the letter Dodge sent to dealers explaining the Demon allocation process
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.