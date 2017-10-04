Audi Sport lineup to grow to 16 cars by 2020

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Things are about to get a lot busier at Audi Sport in the coming years as the official motorsport and performance arm of the brand with the four rings launches a barrage of new models to catch up with BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

Audi Sport models include all the RS cars as well as the R8 supercar and number 11 at present when you count all the body styles and model variations.

On Wednesday, Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann said the lineup would grow to 16 models by 2020.

Stephan Winkelmann Enlarge Photo

“Expansion of the Audi Sport model range to 16 series production vehicles by 2020,” Winkelmann said.

Winkelmann, who successfully led Lamborghini over the past decade, made the comment in announcing Oliver Hoffmann as the new head of development at Audi Sport. Hoffmann replaces Stephan Reil who is being assigned another position within Audi.

Hoffmann worked closely with Winkelmann at Lamborghini in the area of quality control as well as development of the V-10 engine that powers the R8 and Huracán supercars. He will now be responsible for the new products coming forth from Audi Sport.

Oliver Hoffmann Enlarge Photo

“With the appointment of Oliver Hoffmann, we have gained a highly qualified manager for the technical development division,” Winkelmann said. “With his experience and skills, Hoffmann will help to realize the expansion of the Audi Sport brand.”

Winkelmann didn’t reveal what was in the pipeline but has dropped a number of clues in recent weeks. He’s said there will be more SUVs, as this is the way the market is heading. He’s also said that an Audi Sport electric car would be launched in 2020 or the following year.

Some possibilities for Audi Sport's expanded range include an RS 1, RS Q5 and RS Q8. In addition, the R8 could get a more hardcore variant. The latest addition to the Audi Sport lineup is the rear-wheel-drive R8 V10 RWS.