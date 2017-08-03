Porsche concocting 911 Speedster for 991 generation's farewell?

Aug 3, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Porsche 911 Speedster

Porsche 911 Speedster

Enlarge Photo

The 991-series Porsche 911 is getting a bit long in the tooth and due for replacement soon, as we've been tracking for close to two years.

Earlier this year, Porsche launched a GT2 RS which is normally the last core 911 member to be introduced. Now it looks like a Speedster version could be the final 991-series 911 to be unveiled.

According to CAR, Porsche is working on a limited-edition Speedster as a farewell for the 991-series. The automaker did the same for the previous-generation 997-series 911.

The Speedsters reconnect the 911 to the days of the 356. The cars tend to feature a chopped, raked windshield plus a double-bubble rear deck that lends an almost hump-like proportion to the 911. They also tend to come with retro features.

Should a new Speedster be launched, expect it to feature the pumped fenders of the Carrera 4 but with drive going to the rear wheels only. The spec, meanwhile, should match  that of the Carrera GTS, which would mean the car would come with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 good for 450 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.

Pricing is sure to be high, as this is a limited-edition 911 we're talking about, and possibly the last of the 991s. If indeed the Speedster is coming, it could arrive as early as next month’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show, and Motor Authority will be on hand for the unveiling. To learn about some of the other cars headed for the German show, head to our dedicated hub.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Honda Insight spy shots 2019 Honda Insight spy shots
Jamiroquai Lamborghini Diablo from "Cosmic Girl" video for sale Jamiroquai Lamborghini Diablo from "Cosmic Girl" video for sale
2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo first drive review: practically perfect in (almost) every way 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo first drive review: practically perfect in (almost) every way
2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video 2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.