2017 Hyundai Veloster gets value-packed edition

Anyone in the market for Hyundai’s Veloster can look forward to a new value-packed option aptly named the Veloster Value Edition.

Hyundai has included many of the most popular options for the Veloster as standard on the Value Edition. With a starting price of $21,350, you’re looking at $950 in savings compared to adding all the extras individually. (The starting price for the 2017 Veloster is $18,100.)

Among the extras fitted to the car are a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, proximity key with push button start, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a premium sound system with 8-speakers and a subwoofer.

The engine fitted to the Value Edition is the Veloster’s 1.6-liter inline-4, which delivers just 132 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. Anyone looking for extra potency will have to upgrade to the Veloster Turbo whose 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivers 201 hp and 195 lb-ft. The Veloster Turbo also benefits from a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission instead of a 6-speeder. A 6-speed manual remains standard.

Hyundai is already out testing a next-generation Veloster. The redesigned car will grow in size, and we’ve heard it may ditch the current model’s odd three-door layout and go with two doors instead, making it a proper coupe. A debut is expected to take place in 2018.