2017 Hyundai Veloster gets value-packed edition

Jan 26, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

Anyone in the market for Hyundai’s Veloster can look forward to a new value-packed option aptly named the Veloster Value Edition.

Hyundai has included many of the most popular options for the Veloster as standard on the Value Edition. With a starting price of $21,350, you’re looking at $950 in savings compared to adding all the extras individually. (The starting price for the 2017 Veloster is $18,100.)

CHECK OUT: Has Michelin designed a better tire than its Pilot Super Sport?

Among the extras fitted to the car are a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, proximity key with push button start, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a premium sound system with 8-speakers and a subwoofer.

The engine fitted to the Value Edition is the Veloster’s 1.6-liter inline-4, which delivers just 132 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. Anyone looking for extra potency will have to upgrade to the Veloster Turbo whose 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivers 201 hp and 195 lb-ft. The Veloster Turbo also benefits from a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission instead of a 6-speeder. A 6-speed manual remains standard.

Hyundai is already out testing a next-generation Veloster. The redesigned car will grow in size, and we’ve heard it may ditch the current model’s odd three-door layout and go with two doors instead, making it a proper coupe. A debut is expected to take place in 2018.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Aston Martin reveals Vanquish S Volante Aston Martin reveals Vanquish S Volante
1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type fetches $7,370,000 at auction 1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type fetches $7,370,000 at auction
2017 Hyundai Veloster gets value-packed edition 2017 Hyundai Veloster gets value-packed edition
Arnold Schwarzenegger helps Austrian firm Kreisel launch electric G-Class Arnold Schwarzenegger helps Austrian firm Kreisel launch electric G-Class
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.