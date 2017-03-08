2018 Hyundai Sonata debuts in Korea

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



An updated version of the Hyundai Sonata has just been launched in Korea. The car should make its North American debut next month at the 2017 New York auto show before reaching showrooms later this year, as a 2018 model.

This is an updated version of the car that we first saw at the 2014 New York auto show, a car that despite being competent has been criticized for being a little on the dull side when it comes to looks. Unsurprisingly, the updates bring extensive changes to the styling, along with some mechanical and safety updates to keep the Sonata in line with newer rivals.

It’s clear the designers have adopted the handsome look of the smaller Elantra and Accent, including almost identical treatments for the lights and grille. The latter, known as the Cascading Grille, features a mesh pattern on the Sonata Sport 2.0T model.

2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T (Korean spec) Enlarge Photo

Other enhancements for the Sport 2.0T model include dark chrome molding for the lower side body, door handles and rear lamp molding. The rear diffuser and dual exhaust tips are also adorned with chrome. In other markets, this model is referred to as the Sonata Turbo.

For the interior, the center stack has been revised and features new controls for the climate functions. A standard 7.0-inch (8.0-in available) touchscreen sits above this and serves as the main hub for the infotainment system. Other changes include new trim options and revised steering wheel designs. In the Sport 2.0T, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and bolstered front seats are featured.

The cabin of the updated Sonata also benefits from new connectivity features. These include an additional USB charging port located at the rear of the center console, an available wireless charging pad, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

2018 Hyundai Sonata (Korean spec) Enlarge Photo

The powertrains remain unchanged but an 8-speed automatic replaces the 6-speed automatic on models equipped with the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. Other engine variants continue with the 6-speeder.

In the area of safety, Hyundai lists lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert features.

Note, these specs are for the Korean market and may differ for the updated Sonata in the United States.