Report: Hyundai Veloster N in the works

2019 Hyundai Veloster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Hyundai N is just putting the final touches on its first model, the i30 N hot hatch, but the official performance division of the Korean automaker plans to follow the car up with more offerings.

Motoring is reporting that the next-generation Veloster currently being developed is primed to receive the N treatment. The new Veloster is due out in 2018, so it’s conceivable the Veloster N might arrive as early as 2019.

And while the i30 N won’t be offered in the United States, even though we’re getting the standard i30 as the Elantra GT, there’s a good chance the Veloster N ends up here.

Hyundai N has been using heavily modified Velosters as a testbed for performance technology. The cars feature mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layouts so aren’t indicative of a production Veloster N. Rather, they hint at the engineering capabilities of Hyundai N.

The most recent tester, the RM16 N concept, was even spotted at the Nürburgring. It was powered by a unique version of Hyundai N’s newly-developed 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 tuned to deliver 295 horsepower.

Hyundai N is also thought to be preparing a version of the i30 Fastback currently doing the rounds in prototype form.

We should have more details on Hyundai N’s plans following the debut of the i30 N at September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.