2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots and video

Aug 25, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Hyundai N only in July revealed its first model, the i30 N hot hatch, but the official performance division of the Korean automaker has more coming.

The next will be a Veloster N, a prototype for which has been spotted once again testing at the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack’s surrounding roads.

The Veloster N will be based on a next-generation Veloster which is also out testing in prototype form and due in showrooms next year, as a 2019 model. The N version should bow around the same time.

Compared to the prototypes for the regular Veloster, the Veloster N testers feature new intakes in the front bumper, dual-exhaust tips (the regular Veloster has a single, center-mounted tip), bigger wheels, and uprated brakes with red calipers.

Powering the front wheels should be Hyundai N’s newly developed 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The engine has survived the grueling 24 Hours Nürburgring endurance race and in the i30 N comes in 246- and 271-horsepower guises. Even more power is possible for the Veloster N.

Also in the Veloster N, expect the engine to be paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The i30 N only offers a 6-speed manual but is expected to receive the 8-speed DCT as an option later in life cycle.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Hyundai N engineers have been using a Volkswagen Golf GTI for benchmarking purposes. Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann, a former BMW M engineering boss, openly admits the VW is his yardstick, describing it as an ideally balanced hatchback that perfectly straddles the line between performance and practicality.

Hyundai N won’t offer the i30 N in the United States, even though we’re getting the standard i30 as the Elantra GT. The good news is this Veloster N is almost certain for our market.

We should have more details on Hyundai N’s plans following the world debut of the i30 N on September 12 at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in Germany.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Fan crafts his own Lego Nissan GT-R Nismo Fan crafts his own Lego Nissan GT-R Nismo
2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots and video 2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots and video
Mazda MX-5 Miata design proposals reveal what could have been Mazda MX-5 Miata design proposals reveal what could have been
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will cost more, but also have more 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will cost more, but also have more
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.