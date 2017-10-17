Audi A7 reveal, Ram 1500 spy shots, brand-new McLaren F1: Car News Headlines

Oct 17, 2017
McLaren F1 - Image via Tom Hartley Jnr

McLaren F1 - Image via Tom Hartley Jnr

Audi will unveil its second-generation A7 on Thursday. A teaser suggests that the current model’s shapely form, including the arresting Kammback rear, will transition onto the new model.

Another upcoming vehicle in the headlines is Ram’s next-generation 1500. Our latest spy shots reveal the pickup truck in full.

Can you believe that someone bought a McLaren F1 and then simply parked it? Incredibly it’s true and now the owner has finally decided to sell. We could see a new record price paid for the McLaren supercar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi A7 teased ahead of October 19 reveal

2019 Ram 1500 spy shots

There's a brand-new, never-registered McLaren F1 for sale

One of these will be The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018

Toyota tackles future mobility with Concept-i trio

Tesla axes hundreds of employees for 'performance' with Model 3 lagging

Le Mans-winner Brendon Hartley to make Formula 1 debut

5 ways self-driving cars will change the way you get your mail

2017 Tokyo Motor Show preview

Ikea invests in hybrid-vehicle builder XL Hybrids

