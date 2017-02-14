Mitsubishi revives Eclipse name for new SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



By now we’ve pretty much given up on Mitsubishi introducing anything genuinely sporty. But for anyone in the market for a sporty-looking SUV, the brand may still be of some interest.

Mitsubishi will use next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show to introduce a new SUV labeled an Eclipse Cross. The vehicle, previewed by the series of XR-PHEV concept cars, will sit in the lineup between the mid-size Outlander and compact Outlander Sport and will feature an almost coupe-like profile.

The automaker confirmed to Motor Authority that Mitsubishi will use the Eclipse name in Europe and in the States.

Readers will recall that the Eclipse name was originally used for four generations of a sports car offered by Mitsubishi from 1990 until 2012. The second-gen model was immortalized in 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious” as the car driven in the initial drag race by Paul Walker’s character Brian O'Conner. We're sure the few remaining Eclipse fans will be saddened to see the car's name attached to a grocery-getter.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.