2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spy shots

Jan 20, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class Coupe is one of the more handsome offerings in its segment, but the car is facing tough competition in the form of redesigned versions of the Audi A5 and Infiniti Q60.

Mercedes will attempt to keep the C-Class Coupe looking fresh with some mild updates that should be shown in late 2018 or early the following year and introduced to the market for the 2019 model year. The updates will trail similar updates pegged for the C-Class sedan by about a year.

Judging by these spy shots of a prototype, the updated C-Class Coupe will receive new internals for its headlights and a new front bumper. There aren’t any updates at the rear though that could change as development progresses.

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

In the cabin, we’re expecting a new steering wheel and a touchpad surface in the center console to replace the current model’s controller dial. It’s also possible that the current model’s analog instrument cluster gets replaced by a digital setup similar to what’s found in pricier models.

Where most of the changes are expected is in the powertrain department. Look for the car to adopt Mercedes’ next-generation engines, which feature mild hybrid systems and inline configurations for everything smaller than a V-8.  The engines debut in the 2018 S-Class and promise numerous efficiency improvements. The sole transmission will be a 9-speed automatic.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Renault Alpine A120 spy shots 2017 Renault Alpine A120 spy shots
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spy shots 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spy shots
Report: Porsche 911 GT3 to receive 4.0-liter engine, 6-speed manual Report: Porsche 911 GT3 to receive 4.0-liter engine, 6-speed manual
Watch Bridgestone test its new tires for the Jaguar XJ220 Watch Bridgestone test its new tires for the Jaguar XJ220
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.