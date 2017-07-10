V-12-powered Apollo IE supercar revealed in new teasers

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Apollo, the Chinese-backed, Italian-based supercar company born out of the remains of Germany’s Gumpert, used the 2016 Geneva auto show to debut the 986-horsepower Arrow supercar.

Now Apollo has teased a new supercar called the IE. Expected to be a more extreme, track-only version of the Arrow, the IE will be shown to potential buyers this month ahead of the start of deliveries in early 2018.

Just 10 examples are planned and each buyer will receive access to a driver training program to be held at some of Europe’s top racetracks. Similar programs have been included with rival track cars such as the Aston Martin Vulcan, McLaren P1 GTR and Ferrari FXX K.

Apollo Arrow, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

At the debut of the Arrow, Apollo said it planned both road and race versions. The latter was code-named the Titan and confirmed to be coming with a naturally aspirated V-12 capable of 800 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The Arrow road car was fitted with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with a similar output.

Apollo was meant to debut the Titan at the 2017 Geneva auto show though missed the deadline due to a late change in plans. Apollo originally partnered with America’s Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus to co-develop the cars with the SCG003. The plan was to share major elements such as engines and chassis to help reduce costs.

Apollo and Glickenhaus have since gone their separate ways, with Apollo choosing to work exclusively with Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) on development and production of its supercars. The Italian engineering skunk works was also responsible for much of the SCG003.

According to Apollo, the IE will come with a V-12 engine. The car will also feature carbon fiber for its internal tub and body panels.

Apollo’s goal is to build supercars that are powerful, lightweight and aerodynamically efficient. The cars will also come with the latest in-car technology such as connectivity but nothing that will distract from the raw emotion of driving a supercar.

“We felt that all the technological advancement and automation in today’s supercars took away the pure, raw emotional connection between the driver and car,” Apollo Chairman Norman Choi said in a statement. “We wanted to build a car that would fill that void separating car and driver—so we built the Apollo IE.”