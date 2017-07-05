Apollo teases IE supercar, says reveal coming soon

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Apollo IE Enlarge Photo

Apollo, the Chinese-backed, Italian-based supercar company born out of the remains of Germany’s Gumpert, used the 2016 Geneva auto show to debut the 986-horsepower Arrow supercar.

Now Apollo has teased a new supercar called the IE. No other details have been released apart from this single teaser image.

At the debut of the Arrow, Apollo said it was developing an Arrow race car. Codenamed Titan, the race car was confirmed to be coming with a naturally aspirated V-12 capable of 800 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The Arrow road car was fitted with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with a similar output.

Apollo Arrow concept and SCG003C race car Enlarge Photo

It’s possible the IE is the new Arrow race car.

Apollo in 2016 partnered with America’s Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus to co-develop the Arrow with the SCG003. The original plan was to share major elements such as engines and chassis to help reduce costs. Apollo is now working exclusively with Manifattura Automobili Torino on development and production of its supercars. The Italian engineering skunk works is also responsible for the SCG003.

Apollo was meant to debut the Arrow race car at the 2017 Geneva auto show, though missed the deadline. The IE, whatever it ends up being, is said to be coming soon.