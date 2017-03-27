Audi rules out modern Quattro sports car, again

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Few cars have inspired popular sentiment towards a brand the way the original Audi Quattro did throughout the 1980s. Audi clearly has a soft spot for the car still, as we’ve seen not one but two concepts previewing a potential modern successor.

The first concept was unveiled at the 2010 Paris auto show, and while there was talk of a production version being developed Audi ruled out the possibility because of a newfound focus on SUVs. The second concept was unveiled at the 2013 Frankfurt auto show, and based on recent comments made by Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann it appears that SUVs are once again the reason behind Audi’s decision to not proceed with turning the concept into a production model.

“It’s a nice dream but I think we have so much in front of us that the most important thing is to get the lineup where we need it,” Winkelmann told Car and Driver when quizzed about a modern Quattro at this month’s 2017 Geneva auto show. “I think there is the opportunity for a very limited car but this is not my top priority at the moment.”

And what is his top priority? That would be launching more RS-badged SUVs.

Audi fans shouldn’t feel too saddened, though. The automaker has previously drawn parallels between the styling of the A5 and the original Quattro, and the svelte coupe has just spawned a new RS 5 variant that packs a powerplant worthy of a modern Quattro, in this case a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 good for 450 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.