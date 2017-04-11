Ford Explorer gets minor updates ahead of impending redesigned model

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford’s got a redesigned Explorer due in the next year or two, but the automaker is bringing more updates for the current model to capitalize on booming sales of SUVs. According to Ford, SUVs will account for more than 45 percent of sales among non-luxury brands in North America within the next five to seven years.

The updates are being introduced on the 2018 Explorer which has been revealed ahead of a debut on Wednesday at the 2017 New York auto show. They include a few visual tweaks plus more tech.

Only true Explorer fans will notice the changes to the exterior. The grille and bumpers have been revised and customers can choose from four additional paint finishes and five additional wheel patterns.

Inside, the changes are hidden beneath the brand's latest Sync 3 infotainment system. They include a Wi-Fi hotspot that can support up to 10 devices, a system to remotely access and monitor the vehicle, and numerous driver assist features. The latter includes an enhanced park assist, adaptive cruise control, collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot and cross traffic warning.

No changes have been made to the powertrain lineup. The base option is a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4 with 280 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque and the range-topper is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 with 365 hp and 350 lb-ft.

Sales of the 2018 Explorer commence this fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

For more N.Y. auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.