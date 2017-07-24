Jaguar XJR575, Infiniti QX70, BMW 7-Series Edition 40 Jahre: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar’s added a slew of updates to its XJ, among which is a new performance flagship called the XJR575. As the name suggests, the car packs 575 horsepower which Jaguar says is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph.

The 2017 model year will be the last for Infiniti’s QX70. Fans of the striking SUV shouldn’t be too saddened, however, as a redesigned model is in the works. In the meantime, Infiniti will focus on redesigned versions of its QX50 and QX80 due in the next year.

BMW is celebrating 40 years of its 7-Series with a special edition model. The first generation, the Paul Bracq-designed E23, made its debut in 1977 and since then there’s been six generation of the flagship sedan.

