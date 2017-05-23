2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive priced from $24,550

May 23, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive

Smart was one of the first mainstream automakers to introduce an electric car when it launched the first ForTwo Electric Drive on the market late last decade.

Smart is now launching a successor, which the company has confirmed will be priced from $24,550. That’s $1,200 lower than the previous model’s starting price despite the new one featuring more power, range and standard goodies. Opting for the ForTwo Cabrio Electric Drive will set you back $28,750.

All prices mentioned include a $750 destination charge.

Peak output of 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque comes from an electric motor mounted at the rear and spinning the rear wheels only. That’s enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in around 11 seconds. The EPA is yet to provide a range figure but Smart estimates between 70 and 80 miles on a single charge.

2017 Smart ForTwo Cabrio Electric Drive

2017 Smart ForTwo Cabrio Electric Drive

Enlarge Photo

The battery is a 17.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit. Thanks to a 7.0-kw on-board charger, the battery can be charged to 80 percent capacity in around 2.5 hours using a 240-volt outlet. A full charge takes about 3.0 hours.

The electric motor is sourced from Renault; the French automaker is an alliance partner of Smart’s parent company, Daimler, and is actually responsible for the manufacture of the Smart ForFour sold overseas. Meanwhile, the battery is sourced from another Daimler subsidiary, Deutsche Accumotive, which also supplies batteries to Mercedes-Benz.

The first ForTwo Electric Drives will be in showrooms in the summer, as 2017 models.

The 2017 model year will be the last year that you’ll be able to order a Smart with an internal combustion engine, at least in the United States and Canada. Smart’s U.S. boss, Dietmar Exler, confirmed the move in February.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon priced from $86,090 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon priced from $86,090
2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive priced from $24,550 2017 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive priced from $24,550
Owner posts a review of the 2017 Ford GT Owner posts a review of the 2017 Ford GT
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet first drive review: the one you want 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet first drive review: the one you want
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.