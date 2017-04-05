2018 Nissan 370Z preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Nissan 370Z was revealed to the world nine years ago. It won’t be going away anytime soon, however, as Nissan has just announced a round of updates for the 2018 model year.

Before you get too excited, note that the updates are all rather mild. They include new internals for the lights, a darker finish for the door handles, and a high-performance clutch from Exedy for models equipped with the standard 6-speed manual. A 7-speed automatic remains an option.

No other changes have been made to the mechanicals. Under the hood is Nissan’s aging 3.7-liter V-6 which produces 332 horsepower in standard models and 350 hp in sportier Nismo trim. Drive is to the rear wheels only. Buyers can also choose from coupe or convertible body styles.

The other bit of news regarding the 2018 370Z is the availability of a Heritage Edition model. Available as a coupe with base trim, the Heritage Edition can be ordered in one of two colors: Chicane Yellow or Magnetic Black. The Chicane Yellow car features black side mirror caps, gloss black graphics and yellow interior trim. The Magnetic Black car includes gloss silver graphics and yellow interior trim.

2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition Enlarge Photo

Nissan will present its 2018 370Z next week at the 2017 New York auto show. The car will go on sale this spring. As for a successor, it’s unclear what Nissan is planning as the automaker has backflipped a number of times on the issue.

First we heard that the next Z car will be a slimmed down model more like the original 240Z. Then we heard that the car might be replaced by a more attainable sports car along the lines of the IDx concepts. More recently, Nissan teased the possibility of the car being replaced by an SUV.

With the Z line due to turn 50 years in 2019, we’re sure Nissan will have something up its sleeve. Perhaps we’ll get a taste of what’s to come at this year’s Tokyo auto show.

For more on the Nissan 370Z, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.