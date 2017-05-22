Scott Dixon secures pole for 2017 Indy 500, Fernando Alonso to start 5th

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Scott Dixon during qualifying for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 Enlarge Photo

Scott Dixon has secured pole for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 which takes place Sunday, May 28.

The four-time IndyCar champion, piloting the Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing car marked number 9, posted the fastest time during the Fast Nine Shootout round of qualifying yesterday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He will be joined on the front row by Ed Carpenter as well as Alexander Rossi, the winner of the 2016 Indy 500.

Starting in the second row at fifth position will be two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso. He’s skipping the Monaco Grand Prix to compete in the Indy 500 as part of a life-long dream to win the "Triple Crown" (the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans).

Fernando Alonso during qualifying for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 Enlarge Photo

Alonso will be behind the wheel of the Honda-powered McLaren-Honda-Andretti car marked number 29.

Although Honda engines have proven the fastest during qualifying, reliability issues that have even led to fires, including in Alonso’s car, has seen teams forced to limit the number of laps they can run each engine. It will be a truly sad sight should Alonso, who’s been plagued by troubles with his Honda power unit in F1, face troubles with his Honda-powered IndyCar racer at the Brickyard.

Speaking of troubles, Sébastien Bourdais in the Honda-powered Dale Coyne Racing car marked number 18, crashed hard into the wall during a qualifying session on Saturday. He has since received treatment for a fractured hip and multiple fractures to his pelvis and will likely have to sit out from racing for the rest of the season.