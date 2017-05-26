2018 Renault Mégane RS previewed, confirmed with dual-clutch option

May 26, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Renault Mégane RS previewed at the 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix

Renault’s newest rival to the Ford Focus RS, Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R was previewed on Friday at the 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

The car is a new generation of the Mégane RS, and it’s due on sale in markets where Renaults are sold in the spring of 2018.

Renault is holding back most of the details until the formal debut in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. However, we did learn a few things in Monaco where we also saw current Renault Sport F1 driver Nico Hülkenberg take the car out onto the famous Circuit de Monaco.

The new Mégane RS maintains the front-wheel-drive configuration of its predecessor, though for the first time it offers a dual-clutch transmission as an alternative to the standard manual transmission. Another change is a swap from the predecessor’s three-door body to a more practical five-door shape.

Power, meanwhile, comes from turbocharged inline-4, perhaps with more than 300 horsepower to best the 275 hp of the predecessor’s final variant. Patrice Ratti, the head of Renault Sport’s road car division, said the new Mégane RS will be the “sports car benchmark” in the compact class.

That means you can bet Renault will be targeting the Nürburgring record for front-wheel-drive cars with its newest Mégane RS. The previous model lapped the ‘Ring in 7:54.36 in 2014 to achieve the record, but the time to beat as of today is 7:43.8—achieved by Honda’s 2017 Civic Type R in April.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Renault Mégane RS previewed at the 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

3-row Jeep SUV revealed in patent drawings 3-row Jeep SUV revealed in patent drawings
2018 Renault Mégane RS previewed, confirmed with dual-clutch option 2018 Renault Mégane RS previewed, confirmed with dual-clutch option
2018 Genesis G80 Sport first drive review: it's not all in the name 2018 Genesis G80 Sport first drive review: it's not all in the name
Jaguar confirms 600-horsepower XE SV Project 8 super sedan Jaguar confirms 600-horsepower XE SV Project 8 super sedan
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.