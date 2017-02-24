McLaren 650S replacement’s stopping power on par with P1 hypercar

News
February 24, 2017
February 24, 2017
We’re getting closer and closer to the reveal of McLaren’s 650S replacement at next month's 2017 Geneva auto show. The car, tipped to be called a 720S and already revealed in a leaked shot, is the first member of McLaren’s next-generation Super Series family.
It’s a true next-generation design with a new carbon fiber tub, a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, and a new chassis system complete with drift mode. (The attached video gives us a taste of the car’s drifting ability.)
It will also have a new, powerful braking system. Carbon-ceramic discs will feature as standard, along with lighter, stiffer calipers than those previously used on the Super Series. McLaren says the brakes will bring the car to a stop from 124 mph in just 4.6 seconds/383 feet. The P1 hypercar achieves the same feat in 4.5 seconds/380 ft.
McLaren says the key is modulation of the brakes at the limit. Of course, tires also play a major role. McLaren called on Pirelli to develop a bespoke set of P Zero Corsa tires for the car that’s claimed to deliver a 6.0 percent improvement in overall mechanical grip compared to the 650S.
We’re expecting a few more details in the lead up to the Geneva auto show’s March 7 opening day. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.
