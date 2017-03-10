2019 Toyota Corolla spy shots

Mar 10, 2017
2019 Toyota Corolla test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Toyota engineers are out testing what’s destined to be the 12th generation of the Corolla.

The engineers are still at the test mule stage, meaning most of what you see here will be changed by the time the car finally debuts.

That debut is expected to take place in late 2018 or early the following year. That means we’ll likely see the new Corolla introduced for the 2019 model year.

The current, 11th-generation Corolla was only introduced for 2014. However, the car was introduced in Japan earlier so the car will be soon due for renewal.

The new model will be a true redesign. Its platform will be Toyota’s TNGA modular design which already features in the latest versions the Prius and Camry as well as the new C-HR. The platform enables a low center of gravity and increased body rigidity and should see the new Corolla handle much better than previous generations.

It’s too early to talk powertrains but expec a series of inline-4s and perhaps a hybrid option. Toyota has announced new 8- and 10-speed automatic transmissions that will be coming to replace a number of 6-speed and CVT units it currently uses, though it's not clear if these will make it into the new Corolla.

Toyota is known to also be working on the hatchback variant of the new Corolla, which if introduced to the United States will replace the current Corolla iM.

