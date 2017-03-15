2018 Kia Stonic spy shots

Mar 15, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Kia Stonic spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Kia is about to expand its lineup with a subcompact crossover SUV tipped to be called the Stonic, and prototypes for the vehicle have just been spotted.

Kia filed the Stonic name with the United States Trademark and Patent Office last October, and while there’s no confirmation the name will be used for the new SUV, the Korean automaker’s tendency to use names starting with the letter S for its high-riding models point towards Stonic being used here.

The vehicle will share its mechanicals with the latest Rio hatchback and likely some visual cues, too. The more conventional shape of the Stonic should help differentiate it from the funkier Soul it will sit beside in Kia’s lineup.

2018 Kia Stonic spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Kia Stonic spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Powertrains should include a series of inline-4s, and buyers should have the choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Manual and automatic transmissions should also be on offer.

Rivals will include the Chevrolet Trax, Ford Ecosport, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, Nissan Juke, Toyota C-HR, and a newcomer from Volkswagen.

The vehicle, whatever it ends up being labeled, is expected to debut in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Kia Stonic spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

The Demon's toolkit: the Snap-On tools you'll get with the Dodge Demon The Demon's toolkit: the Snap-On tools you'll get with the Dodge Demon
2018 Kia Stonic spy shots 2018 Kia Stonic spy shots
Toyota introduces 860 Special Edition of the 86, but no forced induction Toyota introduces 860 Special Edition of the 86, but no forced induction
Ferrari 812 Superfast says what it does, does what it says Ferrari 812 Superfast says what it does, does what it says
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.