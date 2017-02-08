Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Work on Rolls-Royce’s new SUV due in 2018 continues, as evidenced by recent prototype sightings.

It was in early 2015 that Rolls-Royce announced plans for an SUV, but the sighting of a test mule a few weeks later confirmed that work on the automaker’s first “high-sided, all-terrain” vehicle was already well underway. Two years on, it appears development is now at an advanced stage.

The SUV, codenamed Project Cullinan (the name is shared with the world’s largest diamond, now found on the British Crown Jewels), will arrive on the market in 2018. That will be a pivotal year for Rolls-Royce as it's also when the all-new, eight-generation Phantom is due. The Phantom is expected to arrive first, as production of the current model has already ceased.

The two vehicles will share a platform, in this case a new aluminum spaceframe architecture that will eventually underpin the entire Rolls-Royce portfolio. The SUV will get a shorter but higher riding version of the platform compared to the one in the Phantom.

2018 Rolls-Royce SUV (Project Cullinan) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Rolls-Royce promises that its SUV will be fully capable when off-road, and that even there it will offer the “magic carpet” ride quality the brand is renowned for. This will be due to a newly-developed suspension system the engineers are pioneering for the SUV.

It’s too early to talk specs but you can bet on a V-12 being fitted under the hood. Plug-in hybrid capability will likely be part of the plan at some point. As for the styling, Rolls-Royce design boss Giles Taylor is overseeing the project and has previously hinted that a boxy, chiseled look is likely.

Rolls-Royce says the decision to develop an SUV was driven mostly by the urging of its customers but also the pioneering, adventurous spirit of company founders Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce. The duo helped secure Rolls-Royce’s reputation last century by taking top honors in rigorous overland adventures such as the Scottish Reliability Trials, the London to Edinburgh event and the Alpine Trials, so there is some history there.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.