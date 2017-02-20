Ford recreates Paris ‘Rendezvous’ run... with a twist

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Any car enthusiast knows the story of “Rendezvous,” the video of a highly illegal drive through the streets of Paris, supposedly, in a Ferrari 275 GTB. The video was created by filmmaker Claude Lelouch in August of 1976, and years later we learned that the car he used was actually a Mercedes-Benz 450SEL 6.9.

Ford recently teamed up with Lelouch to recreate the famous scene, using a Mustang GT. But as a twist, the video was filmed with a 360-degree camera, allowing us to take in all the sights of modern Paris in the wee hours. That’s not the only twist, though. This time a woman is racing to meet her date.

Perfectly recreating the main aspects of the route was a challenge for Ford, as some of the original roads have long since disappeared. And this time there was no speeding or red lights ignored, as the automaker is quick to point out at the start of the clip.

To create his original masterpiece, Lelouch used the soundtrack of a 275 GTB which he dubbed over the original video to make it seen more exciting. Why not just use the Ferrari in the first place? The answer is the smooth ride of the Mercedes’ suspension which was necessary to keep the front-mounted camera from bouncing around too much.

“At the time, my movie was about the feeling of freedom and the pleasure driving generates,” Lelouch said in a statement. “I had goose bumps watching ‘C’etait un Rendez-Vous’ forty years later in virtual reality—I knew that Ford would do more than just a tribute to the original in this new version.”