Honda Clarity family to grow with plug-in, electric versions at NY auto show

2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Enlarge Photo

Honda’s Clarity Fuel Cell will soon be joined by plug-in hybrid and battery-electric variants.

The Japanese automaker has confirmed the launch of these additional variants at next month’s 2017 New York auto show. They will be known as the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Electric and should arrive in showrooms later this year, as 2018 models.

The additional variants leverage the platform that has enabled the Clarity Fuel Cell's low, wide and aerodynamic proportions and roomy five-passenger cabin. In addition to making them efficient, the platform should ensure the cars look, feel and drive much like a normal car.

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is confirmed to be capable of driving more than 40 miles before a gasoline engine needs to step in. In comparison, the rival Chevrolet Volt has a 53-mile electric range.

Not much is known about the Clarity Electric, though there have been reports the car will offer a lowly 80 miles of range. The Chevrolet Bolt EV has a 237-mile range and the upcoming Tesla Model 3 is promised to have at least 215 miles of range.

The Clarity Fuel Cell, which went on sale late last year, has a 366-mile range, assuming you can find the hydrogen to fill its tanks.

The launch of the expanding Clarity family is part of an overarching strategy at Honda to transform approximately two-thirds of its of global lineup to electrified vehicles by 2030.

The New York auto show starts April 12. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.