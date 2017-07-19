Rolls-Royce teases new Phantom ahead of July 27 debut

Jul 19, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuting on July 27, 2017

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s leaked shots of the new Phantom, Rolls-Royce has released its own teaser shot along with a few new details.

The teaser shows some of the sculpting that’s gone into the design and provides more depth to the rather unflattering leaked shots. They also hint at the signature of the daytime running lights that feature in the vehicle’s LED headlights.

A previous teaser provides a glimpse at the vehicle’s new aluminum spaceframe structure. The structure is unique to Rolls-Royce and provides the automaker with modularity when it comes to size and ride height. The latter is particularly important as the structure will also underpin Rolls-Royce’s SUV due in 2018.

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Rolls-Royce will eventually use the structure for next-generation versions of the Ghost, Wraith and Dawn. There won’t be next-generation versions of the Phantom Coupe and Phantom Drophead Coupe, however.

The eighth-generation Phantom makes its debut on July 27 at the “Great Eight Phantoms” exhibition in London where Rolls-Royce will showcase the seven previous generations of the car, using celebrity-owned examples.

For the original Phantom, Rolls-Royce will present Fred Astaire’s example commissioned in 1928. John Lennon's personalized Phantom will represent the nameplate’s fifth generation, while one of Queen Elizabeth II’s official state limousines presented in 1977 will represent the sixth generation.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuting on July 27, 2017
