2018 Honda Civic Type R TCR racer revealed

Jul 13, 2017
The first version of the new Honda Civic Type R designed for motorsport has been revealed.

The Type R race car has been developed by Italy’s JAS Motorsport for the 2018 season of the burgeoning Touringcar Racer International Series, an FIA-sanctioned series with low costs to entry.

The series was launched in 2015 and keeps costs low by featuring affordable race cars closely related to the production models on which they’re based. There are already 19 different race cars in TCR including ones based on the Opel Astra and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The 2018 Type R TCR was developed using lessons learned from its predecessor which racked up five titles since 2015 and is in contention for another eight this year in various TCR series held across Asia and Europe. According to project leader Mads Fischer, most of the improvements were in the areas of aerodynamics, suspension and various electronic systems.

Compared to the road car, the Type R TCR gets a much more aggressive aerodynamics package to cut drag and improve downforce. The car also gets a wider stance that incorporates a new multilink rear suspension and anti-roll bar system. The ECU has also been tweaked so that the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivers the TCR-mandated 330 horsepower.

JAS Motorsport will continue testing its latest Type R TCR racer prior to the start of deliveries this December. The first 25 cars should be ready in time for the start of the 2018 season.

A version for endurance racing can also be ordered. This adds a few extras such as additional lighting, driver cooling and anti-lock braking.

