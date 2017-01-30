Maserati: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Maserati Levante, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Maserati’s plans to boost sales to 50,000 units annually has hit a snag. The automaker is facing slowing demand in the key market of China and plans for a redesigned GranTurismo as well as a new sports car based on 2014’s Alfieri concept have been pushed back.

That doesn’t mean we haven’t been treated with new product. Maserati has just added the Levante, its first ever SUV, and both the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans have been given updates over the years to keep them fresh among a sea of strong contenders, mostly from German brands.

Here’s what shoppers stepping into a Maserati showroom can expect for 2017:

2017 Maserati Ghibli:

Redesigned dash with new 8.4-inch touchscreen display and rotary dial controller.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration added to infotainment system.

Air quality sensor added as standard.

Luxury and Sport packages now available.

New electronic driver aids now available, including adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot and lane departure warning.

2017 Maserati Quattroporte:

Exterior revised and enhanced with electronic air shutter that helps to reduce drag.

Redesigned dash with new 8.4-inch touchscreen display and rotary dial controller.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration added to infotainment system.

Air quality sensor added as standard.

Electronic brake added as standard.

GranLusso and GranSport packages now available, the latter available with an additional Exterior Carbon package.

New electronic driver aids now available, including adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot and lane departure warning.

2017 Maserati Levante:

New model added for 2017.

Rides on platform unique to Maserati and fitted with standard air suspension.

Available in standard and more potent S trim, both powered by twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6.

Comes standard with all-wheel drive, 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical self locking differential at rear axle.

Comes with lowest center of gravity in class and 50:50 weight distribution.

Comes with air quality sensor as standard.

Sport and Luxury packages available.

2017 Maserati GranTurismo:

No changes.

