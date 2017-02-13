Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A prototype for the next-generation Ford Focus has been spotted for the first time.

Earlier shots showed a test mule but the latest tester is wearing the body of the production model due out in 2018. The car should arrive as a 2019 model.

From modifications seen on earlier test mules, we know that the redesigned Focus will be a slightly longer and wider than the current model.

Apart from this there isn’t a whole lot of info on the next Focus, however. We expect the formula to be the same, with the car once again coming in hatchback, sedan and wagon body styles.

2019 Ford Focus spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A variety of powertrains should also be on offer once more, including performance-oriented options for successors to the current model's ST and RS hotties. The entry-level option should be an inline-3 with fuel-saving cylinder deactivation. This engine is also destined for the redesigned Fiesta.

Ford should also continue to offer an electric option. The current Focus Electric may not be as popular as some of its rivals but the car provides a boost for Ford’s fleet-wide average fuel economy. Note, Ford in January confirmed plans to add a compact electric SUV with a 300-mile range to its lineup by 2020. It’s possible that the battery and powertrain of this model will also be used for the next Focus Electric.

Key rivals for the Focus include the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Golf.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.