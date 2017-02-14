BMW M4 CS, next-gen Ford Focus, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford Focus spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

BMW is about to launch a more potent version of its M4. The car was just spotted at an official photo shoot and is thought to be the first of a new generation of “CS” cars developed by the M division.

The first prototypes for Ford’s next-generation Focus have been spotted. Our shots show a hatchback but the new Focus should still offer sedan and wagon body styles as well.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse is back, only this time around it’s an SUV and has a “Cross” attached to its name. We’ll see the covers come off next month at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

Hardcore BMW M4 ‘CS’ spotted during photo shoot

2019 Ford Focus spy shots

Mitsubishi revives Eclipse name for new SUV

Congress taking up bills to speed testing for self-driving cars

Fittipaldi EF7 supercar coming with V-8, 2,200-lb weight

Tesla updates maintenance plans; higher fees now include hardware updates

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots

18 car companies petition Trump team to review EPA's efficiency rules

2017 Bugatti Chiron preview

Big energy hugely underestimates electric cars, renewable power