GM's sale of Opel to France’s PSA Group is complete

Aug 1, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport

2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport

Enlarge Photo

General Motors and French automaker PSA Group on Tuesday announced the completion of the sale of Opel.

Its acquisition of Opel means PSA Group is second only to the Volkswagen Group for size among European automakers. Combined deliveries for PSA and Opel totaled 4.3 million vehicles in 2016, or about 17 percent of the market.

The figures include those of Vauxhall which Opel operates under in the United Kingdom. The other brands that form PSA include Citroën, DS and Peugeot.

In accordance with the sale, which was first announced in March, PSA paid $1.53 billion for the Opel and Vauxhall brands and $1.06 billion for the European division of the GM Financial lending unit. The latter is now jointly owned by PSA and French bank BNP Paribas. GM is still responsible for existing pension obligations for Opel’s staff which is estimated at approximately $3.54 billion.

The sale of Opel is the latest and most significant in a series of actions GM has taken in recent years to shore up its global operations. The automaker has also ended sales in India, ended sales of Chevrolet and production of some pickup trucks in South Africa, ended sales of Chevrolet in Europe, and ended production of Holden vehicles in Australia.

With the savings, GM plans to invest in higher-return opportunities and new technologies. A slide from a GM investor presentation in March showed the automaker sees serious profit potential for pickup trucks and SUVs in North America, as well as for the Cadillac brand on the global stage. GM also lists the new business area of AV/TaaS (Automated Vehicles and Transportation as a Service), which represents self-driving cars and mobility services, as having strong potential for profit.

PSA, meanwhile, expects to unlock economies of scale with Opel, as well as synergies in purchasing, manufacturing and research and development that are estimated to be worth $2 billion. PSA will also expand Opel outside of Europe, though it’s only allowed to do so with models based on its own platforms. Iran has already been announced as the first new market for Opel.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback spy shots 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback spy shots
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled
2018 Nissan Leaf leaked ahead of September 6 reveal 2018 Nissan Leaf leaked ahead of September 6 reveal
F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor raises $300K at 2017 EAA AirVenture auction F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor raises $300K at 2017 EAA AirVenture auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.