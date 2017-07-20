Audi RS Q5 coming soon with RS 5’s 450-horsepower V-6

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Audi SQ5 Enlarge Photo

A new generation of the Audi Q5 has just gone on sale and available in standard form and sporty SQ5 trim, the latter with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 good for 354 horsepower.

Eventually, a high-performance RS Q5 will be added to the fold. It’s part of Audi Sport’s plan to add more SUVs to its lineup.

We’ve known that Audi has been considering an RS Q5 since at least 2011. And according to AutoExpress, the vehicle will be coming soon.

Its development has been concurrent with new versions of the RS 4 and RS 5, with all three set to share an engine, transmission and performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system.

2018 Audi RS 5 Enlarge Photo

As the new RS 5 has already bowed, we know what to expect on the RS Q5.

Power will come from a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 tuned to deliver 450 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic and power all four wheels via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Look for Audi to either offer as standard or available a rear differential to split torque between the rear wheels for even better handling.

The RS Q5 will be the latest high-riding addition to the expanding family of performance-oriented cars at the Audi. There’s already the RS Q3, SQ5 and SQ7. The success of these models coupled with strong demand for SUVs has prompted Audi to develop not only the RS Q5 but possibly also an SQ8 or even RS Q8.

Potential rivals for the RS Q5 include the Mercedes-AMG GLC63, Porsche Macan Turbo, and upcoming BMW X3 M and Jaguar F-Pace SVR.