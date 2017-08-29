Report: Lincoln Navigator, MKC hybrids coming in 2019

2018 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trimEnlarge Photo
Ford in 2015 committed to launching 13 electrified cars by 2020. And in January, we got an idea of what seven of those 13 electrified cars will be.
Automotive News (subscription required) has now fleshed out the identity of more of the vehicles, based on information from its sources.
For luxury fans, there will reportedly by hybrid versions of the Lincoln Navigator and MKC, with the latter said to be the plug-in type. The two SUVs’ respective Ford twins, the Expedition and Escape, will also likely offer the hybrid options.
Note, Ford sold a hybrid version of the Escape from 2004 to 2012, though the option was dropped when the C-Max arrived on the scene. The minivan offered hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.
The four new hybrid SUVs are expected to be introduced in 2019.
The Blue Oval is investing $4.5 billion to develop and manufacture its 13 electrified vehicles. A rundown of seven confirmed vehicles is as follows:
- F-150 Hybrid: The hybrid pickup truck will be sold in North America and the Middle East and be produced at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. The vehicle promises powerful towing and payload capacity and the ability to operate as a mobile generator.
- Mustang Hybrid: A gasoline-electric version of the Mustang is confirmed for launch in 2020, initially in the North American market. It promises V-8-like performance, suggesting the internal combustion component will be smaller than a V-8. An inline-4 is the more likely option.
- Transit Custom plug-in hybrid: An eco-friendly commercial vehicle to be offered in Europe from 2019.
- Electric SUV: A small SUV promising 300 miles of range. The vehicle will be introduced by 2020 with production to take place at Flat Rock plant in Michigan. Sales are planned for North American, European and Asian markets.
- Self-driving hybrid: A high-volume vehicle with self-driving capability due in 2021. Production will take place at Flat Rock plant. The vehicle will initially be used for self-driving taxi service.
- Ford Police Responder Hybrid: Based on the Ford Fusion Hybrid, one of the biggest benefits to police squads—and the environment—is the ability to turn of the gas engine while idling. Often, cop cars are left running during an entire shift.
- Police hybrid 2: No further details provided.
