Report: Lincoln Navigator, MKC hybrids coming in 2019

2018 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim Enlarge Photo

Ford in 2015 committed to launching 13 electrified cars by 2020. And in January, we got an idea of what seven of those 13 electrified cars will be.

Automotive News (subscription required) has now fleshed out the identity of more of the vehicles, based on information from its sources.

For luxury fans, there will reportedly by hybrid versions of the Lincoln Navigator and MKC, with the latter said to be the plug-in type. The two SUVs’ respective Ford twins, the Expedition and Escape, will also likely offer the hybrid options.

Note, Ford sold a hybrid version of the Escape from 2004 to 2012, though the option was dropped when the C-Max arrived on the scene. The minivan offered hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

The four new hybrid SUVs are expected to be introduced in 2019.

The Blue Oval is investing $4.5 billion to develop and manufacture its 13 electrified vehicles. A rundown of seven confirmed vehicles is as follows: