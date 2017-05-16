BMW M5 spy shots, Jeep Compass off-road review, Karma Revero deliveries: Today’s Car News

News
McLaren design boss Frank Stephenson rumored to... Industry
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 BMW M5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
BMW’s next M5 is almost ready for its auto show debut. The sledgehammer of a sedan is undergoing a final round of testing on the Nürburgring and the latest prototypes are wearing the least amount of camouflage gear we’ve seen yet.
Jeep’s Compass may not be the first choice for a serious off-road vehicle, but it can certainly hold its own over undulating terrain, especially in Trailhawk form. It does have its limits, though you’ll be quite surprised at what it’s capable of.
Tesla is no longer the only electric car manufacturer in California. Karma, born out of the bankrupt remains of the original Fisker Automotive, has a plant in the state and is churning out an extended-range electric sedan dubbed the Revero.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 BMW M5 spy shots and video
2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk off-road review
2017 Karma Revero starts delivery
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport vs. 2017 Honda HR-V: Compare Cars
This vending machine sells Ferraris, Lamborghinis
GM goal: profitable, affordable electric cars built in big numbers
Lamborghini Urus to debut with 650-horsepower V-8
Self-driving cars: who gets stuck with the highway bill?
Lyft and Waymo join forces to develop self-driving taxis, challenge Uber
Assessing the Honda Clarity range: how electric cars fit in, and why
Email This Page