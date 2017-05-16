BMW M5 spy shots, Jeep Compass off-road review, Karma Revero deliveries: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 BMW M5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

BMW’s next M5 is almost ready for its auto show debut. The sledgehammer of a sedan is undergoing a final round of testing on the Nürburgring and the latest prototypes are wearing the least amount of camouflage gear we’ve seen yet.

Jeep’s Compass may not be the first choice for a serious off-road vehicle, but it can certainly hold its own over undulating terrain, especially in Trailhawk form. It does have its limits, though you’ll be quite surprised at what it’s capable of.

Tesla is no longer the only electric car manufacturer in California. Karma, born out of the bankrupt remains of the original Fisker Automotive, has a plant in the state and is churning out an extended-range electric sedan dubbed the Revero.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 BMW M5 spy shots and video

2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk off-road review

2017 Karma Revero starts delivery

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport vs. 2017 Honda HR-V: Compare Cars

This vending machine sells Ferraris, Lamborghinis

GM goal: profitable, affordable electric cars built in big numbers

Lamborghini Urus to debut with 650-horsepower V-8

Self-driving cars: who gets stuck with the highway bill?

Lyft and Waymo join forces to develop self-driving taxis, challenge Uber

Assessing the Honda Clarity range: how electric cars fit in, and why