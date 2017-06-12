Richard Hammond posts video following major crash in Rimac Concept_One

Jun 12, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Following his major accident on Saturday behind the wheel of a Rimac Concept_One, “The Grand Tour” host Richard Hammond posted a video message for fans.

The video was filmed a day after the accident which saw him slide down an embankment during the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland, in which he was taking part for a segment of his new show.

In the short clip, Hammond thanks his rescuers while also cracking a few jokes. He also reveals details of his fractured knee which would be operated on later that day at the St.Gallen Hospital where he is recovering.

Importantly, he also apologizes to his family for yet another potentially life-threatening accident. It was only in March that Hammond was knocked unconscious after coming off a motorcycle at high speed while filming in Mozambique. And who could forget his 280 mph crash in 2006 behind the wheel of the Thule Vampire, a 30-foot jet-powered Swedish dragster, during filming of a segment for his former show "Top Gear."

The cause of his latest accident is still being investigated. A previous video showed the 1,206-horsepower Concept_One he was piloting approach a bend at high-speed and then skidding. The car then slides off a steep embankment at the next corner. Hammond managed to crawl out just before the car, which landed on its roof, went up in flames. 

