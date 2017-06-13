Watch the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS attack the Nürburgring

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche provided us with an early look at its upcoming 911 GT2 RS on Sunday, but the car’s development phase isn’t over yet as prototypes are still being run on the Nürburgring.

The engineers are pushing the car hard as we can see the tail wanting to slide out on a number of occasions. We wouldn’t be surprised if Porsche is already prepping for an eventual lap record attempt.

After all, with the 911 GT3 now capable of a 7:12.7 Nürburgring lap time, Porsche could push the GT2 RS under the 7:00 marque. That would be an incredible feat considering the fastest rear-wheel-drive production car right now is the Mercedes-AMG GT R, which set a time of 7:10.92 in 2016. The fastest production car is still the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, which set a time of 6:52.01 in 2016.

The GT2 RS has a lot going for it. Although Porsche is still holding back most of the details, we know it will pack a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 delivering over 650 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It will also feature a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, active suspension, four-wheel steering, and one of the most aggressive aero kits ever seen on a production 911.

The car arrives in showrooms in late 2017 or early next, as a 2018 model. It will be the last version of the current 991-series 911 as the next-generation model is just around the corner.