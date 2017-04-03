Spyker D8 SUV not dead, coming as plug-in hybrid

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Spyker D12 Peking-to-Paris concept Enlarge Photo

After successfully emerging from bankruptcy in 2015, Spyker has managed to secure a production site in the United Kingdom, update its C8 supercar and sign an engine supply deal with Koenigsegg.

Spyker is now ready to expand its lineup and has two models on the drawing board. One is a more attainable sports car called the B6 Venator that’s already been shown in production trim.

The other is an SUV that was first previewed as the D12 Peking to Paris concept at the 2006 Geneva auto show. We now have a few new details on the SUV from Spyker CEO Victor Muller who spoke recently with Autocar.

Victor Muller Enlarge Photo

He revealed to the British publication that the SUV will be called the D8 Peking to Paris in production trim, with the “8” in the name reflecting the fact the car will use a V-8 engine instead of a W-12 as fitted to the original D12 Peking to Paris concept.

The V-8 will be the same 5.0-liter unit Koenigsegg is currently supplying for Spyker’s C8 Preliator Spyder, but in the D8 Peking to Paris the engine will be paired with a plug-in hybrid system. The platform of the SUV will be an aluminum structure designed by Lotus prior to Spyker’s bankruptcy in 2014.

Muller said he is hopeful of having the SUV ready in time for the 2018 Geneva auto show. And with the money earned from sales of the SUV, Spyker could then proceed with the B6 Venator sports car.