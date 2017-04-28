2018 Hyundai Kona teased

Apr 28, 2017
Teaser for Hyundai Kona

Hyundai’s rival to the Nissan Juke and upcoming Ford Ecosport and Volkswagen T-Roc, the 2018 Kona, has been teased ahead of its debut this summer.

We’ve already spotted prototypes testing in the wild but the teaser shots give us our best look yet at the design of the new subcompact crossover SUV.

So far it appears that the Kona features a mean-looking mug integrating Hyundai’s cascading grille design. The twin-element headlight design enhances the visual impact and consist of LEDs for both the daytime running lights at the top and main projectors below.

The new look is intended for Hyundai’s next-generation SUV lineup, with the next recipient likely to be the new Santa Fe.

Hyundai says the Kona also has a wide stance plus a “voluminous” and “aggressive” body design. Speaking of the body, the Korean firm says the Kona also has class-leading interior space.

Count on an inline-4 and automatic transmission being fitted as standard. Front-wheel drive will also be standard but all-wheel drive will be available.

Sales should before the year is out.

