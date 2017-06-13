2018 Hyundai Kona revealed, electric version coming

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai’s rival to funky subcompact SUVs like the Nissan Juke, Toyota C-HR and upcoming Ford Ecosport, the 2018 Kona, has been revealed ahead of its market launch later this year.

The name comes from a popular tourist spot in Hawaii and is meant to signify the fun, adventurous nature of the vehicle.

The Kona features a mean-looking mug integrating Hyundai’s cascading grille design. The twin-element headlight design enhances the visual impact and consists of LEDs for both the daytime running lights at the top and main projectors below. The new look is intended for Hyundai’s next-generation SUV lineup, with the next recipient likely to be the new Santa Fe.

2018 Hyundai Kona Enlarge Photo

The Kona measures 164.0 inches in length (with a 102.4-inch wheelbase) and is based on a new platform. Sister firm Kia will use the platform for its own subcompact SUV to be called the Stonic.

With the Kona, Hyundai will a range of small-displacement inline-4 engines, in both gas and diesel flavors. American-spec Konas will likely adopt a base 2.0-liter inline-4 with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission here will be a 6-speed automatic, and buyers will have the choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Hyundai will eventually add an electric powertrain option. This is expected to be announced as early as 2018 and could offer more than 200 miles of range.

2018 Hyundai Kona Enlarge Photo

The Kona's dash design is said to feature a sleek and simple layout that contrasts with the more extreme exterior. A floating screen on the dash will serve as the main hub for the infotainment system and will be available in various sizes ranging from 5.0 to 8.0 inches. A head-up display will also feature.

Safety systems will include forward collision warning, automatic braking, lane keep assist, high-beam assist, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic warning, and driver drowsiness warning.

A formal debut of the 2018 Hyundai Kona is expected to take place at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show this September.