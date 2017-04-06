2018 Audi S4, 2018 Chevy Suburban, 2018 Subaru Outback: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi’s newest A4 is impressive in standard guise, but it really comes alive in S4 form. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that dishes up 354 horsepower, though sadly it can only be had with an automatic transmission. Purists should look elsewhere.

Chevrolet has some racy editions of the Suburban and Tahoe. The big SUVs finally ditch their anemic 5.3-liter V-8s in favor of the 6.2-liter mill found in the related Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali, and that’s just the start of the upgrades.

Subaru’s Outback receives some updates for 2018. The changes are similar to what’s found on the 2018 Legacy.

2018 Audi S4 first drive review: whip, without lash

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban RST are 420-hp frat-boy specials

2018 Subaru Outback revealed ahead of 2017 New York auto show

Ford reaffirms promise of self-driving cars by 2021 (but you won't be able to buy them)

Hennessey answers the Demon’s call with 1,000-hp The Exorcist Camaro ZL1

Mazda's electric car gets patents for rotary range-extender engine

2018 Aston Martin Vantage spy shots and video

Careful crossing the street: pedestrian deaths soared 11 percent last year

Dodge Demon lets you switch from regular to 100+ high-octane gas at the push of the button

Why electric bikes may deserve purchase incentives too